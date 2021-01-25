In the last trading session, 4,020,478 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II(NYSE:GSAH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.8 changing hands around $0.54 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.2 Billion. GSAH’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.89% off its 52-week high of $13.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.85, which suggests the recent value is23.05% up since then. When we look at GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 Million.

Analysts gave the GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GSAH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares while 42.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.85%. There are 60 institutions holding the GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.95% of the shares, roughly 4.46 Million GSAH shares worth $47.99 Million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.67% or 3.5 Million shares worth $37.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

