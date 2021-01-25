In the last trading session, 1,569,191 Greenpro Capital Corp.(NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.05 changed hands at $0.12 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $121.37 Million. GRNQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.95% off its 52-week high of $3.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 89.76% up since then. When we look at Greenpro Capital Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GRNQ as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 290.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRNQ’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +290.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 290.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Greenpro Capital Corp. earnings to increase by 84.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.88% of Greenpro Capital Corp. shares while 2.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.19%. There are 7 institutions holding the Greenpro Capital Corp. stock share, with CVI Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.83% of the shares, roughly 1Million GRNQ shares worth $1.45 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 133.68 Thousand shares worth $193.83 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

