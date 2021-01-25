In the last trading session, 1,255,860 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.(NASDAQ:EOSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.48 changed hands at -$1.47 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17 Billion. EOSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.07% off its 52-week high of $31.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.01, which suggests the last value was 57.37% up since then. When we look at Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 Million.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Although EOSE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $27.75 on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 15.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is 0.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

