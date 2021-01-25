In the last trading session, 2,166,639 Enphase Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $203.06 changing hands around -$9.01 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.58 Billion. ENPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.54% off its 52-week high of $222.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.49, which suggests the recent value is89.42% up since then. When we look at Enphase Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 Million.

Analysts gave the Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ENPH as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Enphase Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Although ENPH has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $221.4 on Monday, Jan 25 added 8.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $174.24, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ENPH’s forecast low is $96 with $254 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.09% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -52.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enphase Energy, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +243.88% over the past 6 months, a 33.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enphase Energy, Inc. will rise +5.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $254.4 Million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Enphase Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $262.02 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $210.03 Million and $205.54 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Enphase Energy, Inc. earnings to increase by 33.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.7% per year.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.8% of Enphase Energy, Inc. shares while 77.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.11%. There are 567 institutions holding the Enphase Energy, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.32% of the shares, roughly 13.03 Million ENPH shares worth $1.08 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.48% or 10.71 Million shares worth $884.88 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

