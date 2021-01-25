In the latest trading session, 1,280,122 Comstock Resources, Inc.(NYSE:CRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.71 changing hands around -$0.03 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.1 Billion. CRK’s current price is a discount, trading about -80.04% off its 52-week high of $8.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.05, which suggests the recent value is14.01% up since then. When we look at Comstock Resources, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.05 Million.

Analysts gave the Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CRK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Comstock Resources, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Although CRK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.29- on Tuesday, Jan 19 added 10.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRK’s forecast low is $5 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +154.78% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 6.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Comstock Resources, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -14.44% over the past 6 months, a -74.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -37.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Comstock Resources, Inc. will drop -54.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $265.65 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Comstock Resources, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $310.04 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $289.25 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Comstock Resources, Inc. earnings to increase by 239.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.24% of Comstock Resources, Inc. shares while 23.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.13%. There are 160 institutions holding the Comstock Resources, Inc. stock share, with Deep Basin Capital LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.26% of the shares, roughly 5.24 Million CRK shares worth $22.97 Million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.54% or 3.57 Million shares worth $15.65 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

