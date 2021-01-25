In the last trading session, 68,476,464 Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:OBLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.4. With the company’s per share price at $6.02 changed hands at $0.83 or 0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.78 Million. OBLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.9% off its 52-week high of $10.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 89.7% up since then. When we look at Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 90.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OBLN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -87.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OBLN’s forecast low is $0.75 with $0.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -87.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 74.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s Major holders

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.01% or 700.01 Thousand shares worth $637.29 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 43043 shares estimated at $39.19 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 33Thousand shares worth around $30.04 Thousand.

