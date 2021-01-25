In the last trading session, 1,335,556 Capstone Turbine Corporation(NASDAQ:CPST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.89. With the company’s per share price at $12.23 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $135.43 Million. CPST’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.94% off its 52-week high of $15.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1, which suggests the last value was 91.82% up since then. When we look at Capstone Turbine Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 707.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 293.49 Million.

Analysts gave the Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CPST as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Capstone Turbine Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) trade information

Instantly CPST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.67 on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 3.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) is 0.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 157.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -23.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPST’s forecast low is $7 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +6.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -42.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Capstone Turbine Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +211.2% over the past 6 months, a -57.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Capstone Turbine Corporation will rise +50.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Capstone Turbine Corporation earnings to decrease by -8.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.82% of Capstone Turbine Corporation shares while 11.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.9%. There are 37 institutions holding the Capstone Turbine Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.13% of the shares, roughly 346.55 Thousand CPST shares worth $1.65 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.14% or 237.23 Thousand shares worth $1.13 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

