In the last trading session, 3,164,613 Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:CLBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $2.39 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.36 Million. CLBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.6% off its 52-week high of $4.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 56.07% up since then. When we look at Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 Million.

Analysts gave the Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CLBS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) trade information

Although CLBS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.4%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.89- on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 51.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) is 0.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 144.67 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 57.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, meaning bulls need an upside of 485.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLBS’s forecast low is $14 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +485.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 485.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.18% of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. shares while 19.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.9%. There are 38 institutions holding the Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.78% of the shares, roughly 927.26 Thousand CLBS shares worth $1.67 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.68% or 325.61 Thousand shares worth $586.09 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

