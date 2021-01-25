In the last trading session, 1,688,926 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation(NASDAQ:ABUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.91 changing hands around -$0.14 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $334.54 Million. ABUS’s current price is a discount, trading about -130.69% off its 52-week high of $9.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the recent value is77.49% up since then. When we look at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.46 Million.

Analysts gave the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ABUS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABUS’s forecast low is $4 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +155.75% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 2.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation earnings to decrease by -137.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.23% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares while 30.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.3%. There are 71 institutions holding the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.04% of the shares, roughly 5.98 Million ABUS shares worth $18.71 Million.

Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.92% or 3.33 Million shares worth $10.43 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored