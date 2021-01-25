In the last trading session, 2,325,876 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:AQB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.3. With the company’s per share price at $12.07 changed hands at $1.12 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $669.85 Million. AQB’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.24% off its 52-week high of $12.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 87.41% up since then. When we look at AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 Million.

Analysts gave the AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AQB as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

Instantly AQB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.20 on Friday, Jan 22 added 1.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -21.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AQB’s forecast low is $4.5 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -62.72% for it to hit the projected low.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +186.7% over the past 6 months, a 40.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 93.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $280Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $50Million and $7Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 460%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14185.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.4%. The 2021 estimates are for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 17.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.24% of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. shares while 50.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.18%. There are 73 institutions holding the AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Third Security, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 40.6% of the shares, roughly 18.25 Million AQB shares worth $81.78 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 3.86 Million shares worth $17.3 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

