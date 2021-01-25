In the last trading session, 2,830,914 Digital Turbine, Inc.(NASDAQ:APPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.43. With the company’s per share price at $67.93 changed hands at $5.92 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.03 Billion. APPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.07% off its 52-week high of $67.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.48, which suggests the last value was 94.88% up since then. When we look at Digital Turbine, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.82 Million.

Analysts gave the Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended APPS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Digital Turbine, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Instantly APPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $67.98 on Friday, Jan 22 added 0.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.58, meaning bulls need a downside of -22.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APPS’s forecast low is $31.5 with $75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -53.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Digital Turbine, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +449.6% over the past 6 months, a 215% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Digital Turbine, Inc. will rise +260%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 220% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 101.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Digital Turbine, Inc. earnings to increase by 387%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50% per year.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.79% of Digital Turbine, Inc. shares while 67.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.96%. There are 275 institutions holding the Digital Turbine, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.77% of the shares, roughly 10.44 Million APPS shares worth $341.73 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.36% or 5.64 Million shares worth $184.72 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

