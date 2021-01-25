In the last trading session, 2,142,975 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.(NASDAQ:YQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.9 changed hands at -$0.31 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.18 Billion. YQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.6% off its 52-week high of $23.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $10, which suggests the last value was 40.83% up since then. When we look at 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 Million.

Analysts gave the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended YQ as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -73.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.31% of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 0% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0%. There are 0 institutions holding the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1.8 Thousand YQ shares worth $23.05 Thousand.

