During the last session, World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)’s traded shares were 342,790, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.3. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.6% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the INT share is $40.84, that puts it down -23.35% from that peak though still a striking +44.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.36. The company’s market capitalization is $2.1 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 374.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 460.37 Million shares over the past three months.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. INT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT): Trading Information

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) registered a 1.6% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.16% in intraday trading to $34.91 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.27%, and it has moved by 10.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.26%. The short interest in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) is 1.88 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.5, which implies an increase of 10.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33 and $40 respectively. As a result, INT is trading at a discount of 20.81% off the target high and -0.33% off the low.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that World Fuel Services Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) shares have gone up +38.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.9% against -16.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -73.6% this quarter and then fall -37.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -43.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.16 Billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.7 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.36 Billion and $8.02 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -44.8% and then fell by -28.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3.1%. While earnings are projected to return 42.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

INT Dividend Yield

World Fuel Services Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 25 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for World Fuel Services Corporation is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.91%.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)’s Biggest Investors

World Fuel Services Corporation insiders own 3.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.35%, with the float percentage being 98.48%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 366 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.86 Million shares (or 10.8% of all shares), a total value of $145.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.7 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $120.7 Million.

