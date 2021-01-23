During the last session, The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s traded shares were 603,356, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.85% or -$2.28. The 52-week high for the JOE share is $49.98, that puts it down -11.66% from that peak though still a striking +65.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.32. The company’s market capitalization is $2.64 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 372.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 401.68 Million shares over the past three months.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. JOE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE): Trading Information

The St. Joe Company (JOE) registered a -4.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.63% in intraday trading to $47.94 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.04%, and it has moved by -1.43% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 5.44%. The short interest in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) is 2.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19, which implies a decline of -57.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $19 respectively. As a result, JOE is trading at a discount of -57.55% off the target high and -57.55% off the low.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -36.3%. While earnings are projected to return -7.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

JOE Dividend Yield

The St. Joe Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The St. Joe Company is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.6 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s Biggest Investors

The St. Joe Company insiders own 2.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.9%, with the float percentage being 100.75%. Fairholme Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 26.44 Million shares (or 44.91% of all shares), a total value of $545.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.25 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 12.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $149.56 Million.

