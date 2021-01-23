During the last session, Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s traded shares were 326,839, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.99% or -$0.91. The 52-week high for the ONVO share is $20.49, that puts it down -43.59% from that peak though still a striking +73.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.8. The company’s market capitalization is $96.07 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 416.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 257.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. ONVO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO): Trading Information

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) registered a -5.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.99% in intraday trading to $17.40 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.06%, and it has moved by -16.3% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 16.02%. The short interest in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) is 366.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30, which implies an increase of 110.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $30 respectively. As a result, ONVO is trading at a discount of 110.23% off the target high and 110.23% off the low.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.5%. While earnings are projected to return 37.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s Biggest Investors

Organovo Holdings, Inc. insiders own 1.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.62%, with the float percentage being 42.32%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.42 Million shares (or 21.13% of all shares), a total value of $11.25 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 478.57 Thousand shares, is of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.79 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 828,825 shares. This amounts to just over 12.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.19 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 374.19 Thousand, or about 5.56% of the stock, which is worth about $4.6 Million.

