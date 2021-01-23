During the last session, iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s traded shares were 679,264, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $98.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.48% or $2.39. The 52-week high for the IRBT share is $99.8, that puts it down -0.87% from that peak though still a striking +66.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.79. The company’s market capitalization is $2.78 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 814.78 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 690.02 Million shares over the past three months.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. IRBT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT): Trading Information

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) registered a 2.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $99.80 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.28%, and it has moved by 12.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.23%. The short interest in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) is 10.26 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $93.83, which implies a decline of -5.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78 and $102 respectively. As a result, IRBT is trading at a discount of 3.09% off the target high and -21.16% off the low.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that iRobot Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iRobot Corporation (IRBT) shares have gone up +33.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.86% against 11.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -70% this quarter and then jump 75% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $485.47 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $236.81 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $426.78 Million and $192.53 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.8% and then jump by 23% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.9%. While earnings are projected to return -5.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 18% per annum.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s Biggest Investors

iRobot Corporation insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.65%, with the float percentage being 106.62%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 383 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.68 Million shares (or 16.66% of all shares), a total value of $355.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.27 Million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 11.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $248.47 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iRobot Corporation (IRBT) shares are Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund owns about 1,872,963 shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 Million, or about 6.42% of the stock, which is worth about $144.99 Million.

