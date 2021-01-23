During the last session, Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s traded shares were 423,003, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.35% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the HIBB share is $57.46, that puts it down -5.86% from that peak though still a striking +86.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.33. The company’s market capitalization is $900.92 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 526.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 551.88 Million shares over the past three months.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. HIBB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.09.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB): Trading Information

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) registered a 0.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.53% in intraday trading to $57.46 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.91%, and it has moved by 14.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.54%. The short interest in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) is 3.36 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60, which implies an increase of 10.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55 and $65 respectively. As a result, HIBB is trading at a discount of 19.75% off the target high and 1.33% off the low.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Hibbett Sports, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) shares have gone up +122.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 149.79% against 7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 113.7% this quarter and then jump 506.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $350.56 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $377.24 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $313.02 Million and $211.45 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12% and then jump by 78.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -11.9%. While earnings are projected to return 0.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.2% per annum.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s Biggest Investors

Hibbett Sports, Inc. insiders own 1.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 125.19%, with the float percentage being 126.81%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 267 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.53 Million shares (or 15.23% of all shares), a total value of $99.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.8 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $70.7 Million.

