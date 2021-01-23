During the last session, CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s traded shares were 355,394, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.43% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the CVI share is $35.86, that puts it down -91.05% from that peak though still a striking +47.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 585.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 642.3 Million shares over the past three months.

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. CVI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.72.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI): Trading Information

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) registered a 0.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.58% in intraday trading to $19.88 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.81%, and it has moved by 36.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.97%. The short interest in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) is 2.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.21, which implies a decline of -13.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $23 respectively. As a result, CVI is trading at a discount of 22.54% off the target high and -41.4% off the low.

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CVR Energy, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) shares have jump down -6.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -148.68% against -16.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -222% this quarter and then jump 55.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -37.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.19 Billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.28 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.57 Billion and $1.13 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -24.4% and then jump by 12.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.5%. While earnings are projected to return 35% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Biggest Investors

CVR Energy, Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.38%, with the float percentage being 94.38%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 230 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 71.2 Million shares (or 70.82% of all shares), a total value of $881.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $39.22 Million.

