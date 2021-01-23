During the last session, BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)’s traded shares were 402,933, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.16% or -$0.85. The 52-week high for the BRP share is $33.56, that puts it down -28.73% from that peak though still a striking +67.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.35. The company’s market capitalization is $2.95 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 309.69 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 362.36 Million shares over the past three months.

BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. BRP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP): Trading Information

BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) registered a -3.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.73% in intraday trading to $27.95 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.62%, and it has moved by -14.44% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -13.01%. The short interest in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) is 863.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33, which implies an increase of 26.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29 and $36 respectively. As a result, BRP is trading at a discount of 38.09% off the target high and 11.24% off the low.

BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BRP Group, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) shares have gone up +49.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.37% against -12.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 112.5% this quarter and then jump 84.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.16 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $135.59 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $36.56 Million and $54.16 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 78.2% and then jump by 150.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 193.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 43.7% per annum.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)’s Biggest Investors

BRP Group, Inc. insiders own 18.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.43%, with the float percentage being 91.05%. BAMCO Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.13 Million shares (or 9.19% of all shares), a total value of $77.84 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.05 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $76.01 Million.

