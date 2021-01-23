During the last session, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s traded shares were 414,403, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.25% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the APEN share is $5.15, that puts it down -16.78% from that peak though still a striking +71.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $113.71 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 85.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 143.77 Million shares over the past three months.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. APEN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN): Trading Information

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) registered a 10.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.56% in intraday trading to $4.48- this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.67%, and it has moved by 27.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.71%. The short interest in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) is 332.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.5, which implies an increase of 47.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $8 respectively. As a result, APEN is trading at a discount of 81.41% off the target high and 13.38% off the low.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) shares have gone up +134.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.76% against 15.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.5% this quarter and then jump 51% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -20.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.01 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.58 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.99 Million and $10.72 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -8.2% and then jump by 8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56%. While earnings are projected to return 45% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s Biggest Investors

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. insiders own 13.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.32%, with the float percentage being 67.76%. CPMG INC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.11 Million shares (or 12.06% of all shares), a total value of $5.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.91 Million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.23 Million.

