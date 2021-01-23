During the last session, Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s traded shares were 673,007, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.65% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the AKTS share is $15.43, that puts it down -0.39% from that peak though still a striking +75.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.76. The company’s market capitalization is $593.71 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 638.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 806.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. AKTS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS): Trading Information

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) registered a 1.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.39% in intraday trading to $15.43 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.53%, and it has moved by 23.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.67%. The short interest in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) is 8.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.33, which implies a decline of -6.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $18 respectively. As a result, AKTS is trading at a discount of 17.11% off the target high and -34.94% off the low.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) shares have gone up +89.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.12% against 31.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.3% this quarter and then fall -4.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 450.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.6%. While earnings are projected to return -0.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Biggest Investors

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. insiders own 11.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.65%, with the float percentage being 44.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.23 Million shares (or 5.78% of all shares), a total value of $18.22 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.54 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.56 Million.

