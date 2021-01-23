During the last session, Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s traded shares were 880,451, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.6, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.81% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the VNOM share is $23.82, that puts it down -63.15% from that peak though still a striking +65.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.98. The company’s market capitalization is $2.32 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 742.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 754.47 Million shares over the past three months.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. VNOM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM): Trading Information

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) registered a 1.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.63% in intraday trading to $15.15 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.21%, and it has moved by 30.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.65%. The short interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) is 1.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.49, which implies an increase of 6.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $19 respectively. As a result, VNOM is trading at a discount of 30.14% off the target high and -17.81% off the low.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Viper Energy Partners LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) shares have gone up +39.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -78.67% against -37.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -166.7% this quarter and then fall -90.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -25.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.67 Million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.57 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $92.71 Million and $81.08 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -40% and then fell by -14.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.6%. While earnings are projected to return -62.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

VNOM Dividend Yield

Viper Energy Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 22, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Viper Energy Partners LP is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 7.2%.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s Biggest Investors

Viper Energy Partners LP insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.2%, with the float percentage being 76.53%. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.97 Million shares (or 14.7% of all shares), a total value of $74.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.15 Million shares, is of EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, LP’s that is approximately 7.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $38.74 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored