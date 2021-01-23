During the last session, Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s traded shares were 701,876, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.25% or $1.66. The 52-week high for the VSAT share is $69.92, that puts it down -71.58% from that peak though still a striking +38.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.1. The company’s market capitalization is $2.78 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 779.2 Million shares over the past three months.

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. VSAT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT): Trading Information

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) registered a 4.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.5% in intraday trading to $41.37 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.83%, and it has moved by 27.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.81%. The short interest in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is 10.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.93, which implies an increase of 74.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.5 and $145 respectively. As a result, VSAT is trading at a discount of 255.83% off the target high and 4.29% off the low.

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Viasat, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) shares have gone up +7.1% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -110% this quarter and then fall -100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -14.9%. While earnings are projected to return 99.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 31.7% per annum.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s Biggest Investors

Viasat, Inc. insiders own 3.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.7%, with the float percentage being 87.08%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 296 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.29 Million shares (or 24.12% of all shares), a total value of $560.18 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.68 Million shares, is of FPR Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 9.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $229.8 Million.

