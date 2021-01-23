During the last session, Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s traded shares were 514,348, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.56% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the VNE share is $27.64, that puts it down -1.84% from that peak though still a striking +80.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.25. The company’s market capitalization is $3.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 881.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 672.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.1. VNE has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.87.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE): Trading Information

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) registered a -1.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.81% in intraday trading to $27.64 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.09%, and it has moved by 28.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.42%. The short interest in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) is 10.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.01, which implies a decline of -26.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $34.11 respectively. As a result, VNE is trading at a discount of 25.68% off the target high and -74.21% off the low.

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $394.96 Million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $418.76 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $456Million and $362Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -13.4% and then jump by 15.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -69.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -7.62% per annum.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s Biggest Investors

Veoneer, Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.34%, with the float percentage being 50.53%. Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.02 Million shares (or 7.19% of all shares), a total value of $117.95 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.5 Million shares, is of Fjarde Ap-Fonden/Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s that is approximately 4.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $80.85 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored