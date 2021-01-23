During the last session, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s traded shares were 802,596, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.57% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the LBRT share is $13.58, that puts it down -7.95% from that peak though still a striking +82.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.17. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 583.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 786.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. LBRT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT): Trading Information

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) registered a 4.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.33% in intraday trading to $13.15 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.13%, and it has moved by 18.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.02%. The short interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is 7.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.28, which implies a decline of -2.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $15.25 respectively. As a result, LBRT is trading at a discount of 21.22% off the target high and -36.41% off the low.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) shares have gone up +90.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -354.72% against -9.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -250% this quarter and then fall -900% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -55% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190.84 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $380.63 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $397.97 Million and $472.34 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -52% and then fell by -19.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -70.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.1% per annum.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Biggest Investors

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. insiders own 8.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.92%, with the float percentage being 83.74%. Carlyle Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 185 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 34.05 Million shares (or 37.27% of all shares), a total value of $272.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.3 Million shares, is of Riverstone Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 30.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $291.82 Million.

