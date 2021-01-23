During the last session, Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s traded shares were 312,578, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.07% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the FIXX share is $22.38, that puts it down -68.4% from that peak though still a striking +34.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.7. The company’s market capitalization is $601.56 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 296.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 634.72 Million shares over the past three months.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. FIXX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.44, which implies an increase of 114% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $37 respectively. As a result, FIXX is trading at a discount of 178.4% off the target high and 12.87% off the low.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Homology Medicines, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) shares have jump down -13.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.22% against -5.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -23.6% this quarter and then jump 12.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 77.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $610Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $563Million and $570Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 91.8% and then jump by 7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -26.8% in 2021, the next five years will return -9.4% per annum.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Biggest Investors

Homology Medicines, Inc. insiders own 16.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.82%, with the float percentage being 107.51%. 5AM Venture Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 168 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.54 Million shares (or 12.23% of all shares), a total value of $59.23 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.22 Million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 7.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $34.46 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1,167,455 shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 809.32 Thousand, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $9.14 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored