During the last session, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s traded shares were 844,363, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.99% or $1.61. The 52-week high for the DRNA share is $27.1, that puts it down -9.98% from that peak though still a striking +52.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.85 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 879.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 668.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. DRNA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA): Trading Information

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) registered a 6.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.96% in intraday trading to $24.88 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.19%, and it has moved by 6.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.85%. The short interest in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) is 5.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.78, which implies an increase of 45.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $45 respectively. As a result, DRNA is trading at a discount of 82.63% off the target high and 1.46% off the low.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) shares have gone up +4.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.05% against 14.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.7% this quarter and then fall -3.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 689.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.4 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45.75 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.08 Million and $34.03 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 823.7% and then jump by 34.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.1%. While earnings are projected to return -10.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s Biggest Investors

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 7.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.66%, with the float percentage being 85.94%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.23 Million shares (or 9.63% of all shares), a total value of $130.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.8 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $104.32 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored