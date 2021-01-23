During the last session, Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)’s traded shares were 617,773, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.69% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the CMO share is $8.42, that puts it down -44.67% from that peak though still a striking +66.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.97. The company’s market capitalization is $561.52 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 836.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 694.52 Million shares over the past three months.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. CMO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO): Trading Information

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) registered a 0.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.51% in intraday trading to $5.85- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.28%, and it has moved by 1.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.17%. The short interest in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) is 4.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.67, which implies an increase of 14.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.5 and $7 respectively. As a result, CMO is trading at a discount of 20.27% off the target high and 11.68% off the low.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Capstead Mortgage Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) shares have jump down -2.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32% against -18%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.7% this quarter and then fall -6.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -40.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.23 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.01 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $74.28 Million and $69.63 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -49.9% and then fell by -46.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.8%. While earnings are projected to return -284.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

CMO Dividend Yield

Capstead Mortgage Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 27, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Capstead Mortgage Corporation is 0.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 8.6%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)’s Biggest Investors

Capstead Mortgage Corporation insiders own 2.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.51%, with the float percentage being 83.33%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 216 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.96 Million shares (or 17.58% of all shares), a total value of $95.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.19 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $57.27 Million.

