During the last session, Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s traded shares were 536,320, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.88% or $2.81. The 52-week high for the CMBM share is $34.57, that puts it down -0.35% from that peak though still a striking +89.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.57. The company’s market capitalization is $888.22 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 271.84 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 395.05 Million shares over the past three months.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CMBM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM): Trading Information

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) registered a 8.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.35% in intraday trading to $34.57 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.78%, and it has moved by 24.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.36%. The short interest in Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) is 508.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.29, which implies a decline of -20.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $35 respectively. As a result, CMBM is trading at a discount of 1.6% off the target high and -47.75% off the low.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cambium Networks Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) shares have gone up +177.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.09% against -3.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 200% this quarter and then jump 320% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.61 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $72.76 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $64.06 Million and $60.43 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.6% and then jump by 20.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 68.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s Biggest Investors

Cambium Networks Corporation insiders own 3.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.09%, with the float percentage being 80.92%. Vector Capital, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2019, the company held over 19.2 Million shares (or 74.7% of all shares), a total value of $167.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 926.11 Thousand shares, is of Needham Investment Management, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 3.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.62 Million.

