During the last session, Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s traded shares were 465,112, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.6. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.97% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the ANIX share is $5.4, that puts it down -28.27% from that peak though still a striking +68.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $109.78 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 479.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 634.71 Million shares over the past three months.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ANIX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX): Trading Information

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) registered a -4.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.08% in intraday trading to $4.58- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.88%, and it has moved by 50.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.13%. The short interest in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) is 1.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9, which implies an increase of 113.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $9 respectively. As a result, ANIX is trading at a discount of 113.78% off the target high and 113.78% off the low.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.4%. While earnings are projected to return 23.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s Biggest Investors

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. insiders own 5.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.72%, with the float percentage being 8.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 656.88 Thousand shares (or 2.52% of all shares), a total value of $1.6 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 528.04 Thousand shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 2.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.28 Million.

