During the last session, The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s traded shares were 467,616, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.65% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the TCS share is $13.84, that puts it down -11.34% from that peak though still a striking +85.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.8. The company’s market capitalization is $628.4 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 810.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 Million shares over the past three months.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.3. TCS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS): Trading Information

The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) registered a 0.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.24% in intraday trading to $12.98 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.89%, and it has moved by 3.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.29%. The short interest in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) is 4.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8, which implies a decline of -35.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $10 respectively. As a result, TCS is trading at a discount of -19.55% off the target high and -51.73% off the low.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Container Store Group, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) shares have gone up +191.1% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 400% this quarter and then jump 61.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -8.7%. While earnings are projected to return -10.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.3% per annum.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s Biggest Investors

The Container Store Group, Inc. insiders own 12.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.99%, with the float percentage being 86.68%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 27.51 Million shares (or 54.41% of all shares), a total value of $170.82 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.79 Million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 5.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $17.34 Million.

