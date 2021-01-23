During the last session, The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)’s traded shares were 374,560, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $71.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.95% or -$2.93. The 52-week high for the BCO share is $90.15, that puts it down -26.38% from that peak though still a striking +53.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.17. The company’s market capitalization is $3.53 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 308.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 506.71 Million shares over the past three months.

The Brink’s Company (BCO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BCO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.97.

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO): Trading Information

The Brink’s Company (BCO) registered a -3.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.57% in intraday trading to $75.54 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.71%, and it has moved by 1.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.93%. The short interest in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is 4.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $83.67, which implies an increase of 17.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75 and $96 respectively. As a result, BCO is trading at a discount of 34.59% off the target high and 5.15% off the low.

The Brink’s Company (BCO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Brink’s Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Brink’s Company (BCO) shares have gone up +82.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.11% against -4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -17.8% this quarter and then jump 49% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1Billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $964.38 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $935.8 Million and $872.8 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.1% and then jump by 10.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.1%. While earnings are projected to return 179.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.5% per annum.

BCO Dividend Yield

The Brink’s Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Brink’s Company is 0.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.92%.

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)’s Biggest Investors

The Brink’s Company insiders own 1.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.17%, with the float percentage being 109.32%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 320 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.57 Million shares (or 11.26% of all shares), a total value of $228.71 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.84 Million shares, is of William Blair Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $198.82 Million.

