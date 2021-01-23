During the last session, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s traded shares were 625,585, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.88% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the TDS share is $25.61, that puts it down -24.74% from that peak though still a striking +31.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.05. The company’s market capitalization is $2.2 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 957.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 944.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. TDS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS): Trading Information

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) registered a 0.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.42% in intraday trading to $21.04 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.01%, and it has moved by 15.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.55%. The short interest in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is 1.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.1, which implies an increase of 51.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $38.5 respectively. As a result, TDS is trading at a discount of 87.53% off the target high and 21.77% off the low.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) shares have gone up +3.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 84.47%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then fall -22% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.36 Billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.28 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.34 Billion and $1.26 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.6% and then jump by 1.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.1%. While earnings are projected to return -0.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

TDS Dividend Yield

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 18 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.43%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Biggest Investors

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. insiders own 6.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.73%, with the float percentage being 97.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 361 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.81 Million shares (or 13.84% of all shares), a total value of $273.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.1 Million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 9.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $186.26 Million.

