During the last session, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s traded shares were 435,575, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.12% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the TK share is $4.88, that puts it down -83.46% from that peak though still a striking +36.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.7. The company’s market capitalization is $268.95 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 902.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 780.67 Million shares over the past three months.

Teekay Corporation (TK) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. TK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK): Trading Information

Teekay Corporation (TK) registered a -1.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.04% in intraday trading to $2.99- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.83%, and it has moved by 17.7% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.72%. The short interest in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is 2.95 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.5, which implies an increase of 31.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, TK is trading at a discount of 31.58% off the target high and 31.58% off the low.

Teekay Corporation (TK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -32.3%. While earnings are projected to return -287.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 12% per annum.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Biggest Investors

Teekay Corporation insiders own 31.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.94%, with the float percentage being 40.83%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.13 Million shares (or 2.1% of all shares), a total value of $4.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.19 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.66 Million.

