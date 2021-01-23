During the last session, Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s traded shares were 637,743, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.39% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the TCCO share is $13.63, that puts it down -247.7% from that peak though still a striking +56.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.72. The company’s market capitalization is $7.25 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 446.81 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 458.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TCCO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO): Trading Information

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) registered a -4.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.31% in intraday trading to $6.06- this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.76%, and it has moved by -3.69% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -17.99%. The short interest in Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) is 302.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.1%. While earnings are projected to return -244.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s Biggest Investors

Technical Communications Corporation insiders own 20.7% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.52%, with the float percentage being 1.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 20.22 Thousand shares (or 1.09% of all shares), a total value of $68.94 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.18 Thousand shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.44 Thousand.

