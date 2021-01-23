During the last session, Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)’s traded shares were 692,114, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.64% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the SYNC share is $1.95, that puts it down -7.14% from that peak though still a striking +56.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.79. The company’s market capitalization is $72.15 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 186.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 75.84 Million shares over the past three months.

Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. SYNC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC): Trading Information

Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) registered a 9.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.67% in intraday trading to $1.95 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.81%, and it has moved by 22.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.82%. The short interest in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) is 57.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.17, which implies an increase of 19.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.5 and $3 respectively. As a result, SYNC is trading at a discount of 64.84% off the target high and -17.58% off the low.

Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.37 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.64 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $26.81 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -20.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.3%. While earnings are projected to return -18.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)’s Biggest Investors

Synacor, Inc. insiders own 14.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.58%, with the float percentage being 53.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.07 Million shares (or 5.21% of all shares), a total value of $3.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.99 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 5.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.01 Million.

