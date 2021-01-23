During the last session, Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s traded shares were 356,953, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.4. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.21% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the STRL share is $24.49, that puts it down -3.42% from that peak though still a striking +71.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.72. The company’s market capitalization is $665.44 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 368.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 363.67 Million shares over the past three months.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. STRL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL): Trading Information

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) registered a 0.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.31% in intraday trading to $24.49 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.14%, and it has moved by 24.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.24%. The short interest in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) is 1.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22, which implies a decline of -7.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $22 respectively. As a result, STRL is trading at a discount of -7.09% off the target high and -7.09% off the low.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) shares have gone up +135.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.22% against 14.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.5% this quarter and then jump 58.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $340.15 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $298.5 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $346.54 Million and $296.69 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -1.8% and then jump by 0.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.4%. While earnings are projected to return 60.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 11% per annum.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s Biggest Investors

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. insiders own 2.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.38%, with the float percentage being 89.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.96 Million shares (or 6.98% of all shares), a total value of $27.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.94 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 6.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $27.53 Million.

