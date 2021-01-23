During the last session, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s traded shares were 623,554, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.07% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the MITO share is $5, that puts it down -179.33% from that peak though still a striking +49.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.9. The company’s market capitalization is $89.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 444.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 504.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. MITO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO): Trading Information

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) registered a 4.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.79% in intraday trading to $1.88 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.54%, and it has moved by 25.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.73%. The short interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) is 45.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.82, which implies an increase of 57.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.46 and $5 respectively. As a result, MITO is trading at a discount of 179.33% off the target high and -18.44% off the low.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) shares have jump down -10.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 96.07% against 14.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -44.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 25.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s Biggest Investors

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.43%, with the float percentage being 10.43%. Prosight Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 256.04 Thousand shares (or 0.52% of all shares), a total value of $345.66 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 175Thousand shares, is of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $236.25 Thousand.

