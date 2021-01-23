During the last session, Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s traded shares were 719,285, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $160.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.61% or $8.51. The 52-week high for the SBNY share is $160.62, that puts it down -0.22% from that peak though still a striking +56.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $68.98. The company’s market capitalization is $8.59 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 648.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 727.99 Million shares over the past three months.

Signature Bank (SBNY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. SBNY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY): Trading Information

Signature Bank (SBNY) registered a 5.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.22% in intraday trading to $160.6 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.28%, and it has moved by 21.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.46%. The short interest in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is 1.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $169.52, which implies an increase of 5.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120 and $210 respectively. As a result, SBNY is trading at a discount of 31.03% off the target high and -25.13% off the low.

Signature Bank (SBNY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Signature Bank has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Signature Bank (SBNY) shares have gone up +43.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.77% against -6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.7% this quarter and then jump 27.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $431.22 Million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $437.71 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $362.44 Million and $389.14 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19% and then jump by 12.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.8%. While earnings are projected to return 17.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.32% per annum.

SBNY Dividend Yield

Signature Bank is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 21 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Signature Bank is 2.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s Biggest Investors

Signature Bank insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.16%, with the float percentage being 97.68%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 528 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.85 Million shares (or 16.48% of all shares), a total value of $402.88 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.55 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 15.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $377.2 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored