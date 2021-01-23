During the last session, Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s traded shares were 404,017, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SIFY share is $3.69, that puts it down -55.7% from that peak though still a striking +76.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $424.76 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 Million shares over the past three months.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SIFY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY): Trading Information

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.69% in intraday trading to $2.54- this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.6%, and it has moved by 117.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.61%. The short interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) is 8.88 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.53 day(s) to cover.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8%. While earnings are projected to return -43.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s Biggest Investors

Sify Technologies Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.8%, with the float percentage being 0.8%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 540.13 Thousand shares (or 0.3% of all shares), a total value of $550.93 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 266.93 Thousand shares, is of Pinnacle Associates, Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $272.27 Thousand.

