During the last session, Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s traded shares were 719,143, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.71% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the SALM share is $2.62, that puts it down -58.79% from that peak though still a striking +60.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $44.03 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 346.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 491.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM): Trading Information

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) registered a -5.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.3% in intraday trading to $1.78 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.45%, and it has moved by 61.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.65%. The short interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) is 642.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Salem Media Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) shares have jump down -29.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -606.67% against 13.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 137.5% this quarter and then jump 93.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -7.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $62.4 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $64.63 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -3.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -47.6%. While earnings are projected to return -761.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 7% per annum.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Biggest Investors

Salem Media Group, Inc. insiders own 47.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.85%, with the float percentage being 18.73%. Gamco Investors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 369.7 Thousand shares (or 1.75% of all shares), a total value of $338.53 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 339.56 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $310.93 Thousand.

