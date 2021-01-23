During the last session, Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s traded shares were 321,513, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.21% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the RMNI share is $7.6, that puts it down -1.33% from that peak though still a striking +70.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.22. The company’s market capitalization is $572.14 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 376.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 240.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. RMNI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI): Trading Information

Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) registered a 1.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.32% in intraday trading to $7.60- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.78%, and it has moved by 63.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.3%. The short interest in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) is 181.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.9, which implies an increase of 5.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $10 respectively. As a result, RMNI is trading at a discount of 33.33% off the target high and -20% off the low.

Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Rimini Street, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) shares have gone up +42.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -260% this quarter and then jump 16.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $83.26 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85.56 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $76.13 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.1%. While earnings are projected to return 90.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s Biggest Investors

Rimini Street, Inc. insiders own 33.5% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.18%, with the float percentage being 78.46%. Adams Street Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 23.69 Million shares (or 31.06% of all shares), a total value of $76.3 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.08 Million shares, is of Voss Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 2.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.7 Million.

