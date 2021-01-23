During the last session, Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s traded shares were 699,328, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.54% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the RGS share is $17.74, that puts it down -92.2% from that peak though still a striking +54.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.22. The company’s market capitalization is $329.2 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 653.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 638.69 Million shares over the past three months.

Regis Corporation (RGS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. RGS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS): Trading Information

Regis Corporation (RGS) registered a -0.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.2% in intraday trading to $9.84- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.61%, and it has moved by 0.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.44%. The short interest in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is 7.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.5, which implies a decline of -18.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $10 respectively. As a result, RGS is trading at a discount of 8.34% off the target high and -45.83% off the low.

Regis Corporation (RGS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Regis Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Regis Corporation (RGS) shares have gone up +12.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.67% against 7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -192.3% this quarter and then jump 158.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -28.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -51.3%. While earnings are projected to return -896.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Biggest Investors

Regis Corporation insiders own 6.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 115.04%, with the float percentage being 123.42%. Birch Run Capial Advisors, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.66 Million shares (or 29.87% of all shares), a total value of $65.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.33 Million shares, is of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv’s that is approximately 14.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $32.74 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored