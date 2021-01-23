During the last session, Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s traded shares were 338,359, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.29% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the RAVN share is $39.1, that puts it down -9.68% from that peak though still a striking +55.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.01. The company’s market capitalization is $1.28 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 275.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 279.81 Million shares over the past three months.

Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.3. RAVN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN): Trading Information

Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) registered a -0.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.16% in intraday trading to $37.99 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.26%, and it has moved by 8.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.74%. The short interest in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) is 630.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.67, which implies an increase of 2.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $50 respectively. As a result, RAVN is trading at a discount of 40.25% off the target high and -21.46% off the low.

Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Raven Industries, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) shares have gone up +54.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -39.45% against -17.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.4% this quarter and then jump 18.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -5.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $91.77 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $95Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $85.76 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.6%. While earnings are projected to return -31.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s Biggest Investors

Raven Industries, Inc. insiders own 1.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.1%, with the float percentage being 82.24%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.41 Million shares (or 15.08% of all shares), a total value of $116.37 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.52 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $75.77 Million.

