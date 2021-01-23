During the last session, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s traded shares were 308,744, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.4. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.19% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the PSTV share is $3.56, that puts it down -46.5% from that peak though still a striking +61.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $11.61 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 220.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 267.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PSTV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV): Trading Information

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) registered a 5.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.28% in intraday trading to $2.54- this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.53%, and it has moved by 16.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.3%. The short interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) is 37.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.63, which implies an increase of 131.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.25 and $6 respectively. As a result, PSTV is trading at a discount of 146.91% off the target high and 116.05% off the low.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) shares have gone up +5.65% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -252.2% this quarter and then fall -89.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -95.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 96.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Biggest Investors

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 6.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.04%, with the float percentage being 11.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 121.04 Thousand shares (or 2.53% of all shares), a total value of $309.86 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64.74 Thousand shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $165.74 Thousand.

