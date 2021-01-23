During the last session, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s traded shares were 564,710, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.78% or $0.98. The 52-week high for the PPBI share is $37.87, that puts it down -4.64% from that peak though still a striking +61.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.93. The company’s market capitalization is $3.42 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 640.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 461.25 Million shares over the past three months.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. PPBI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.49.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI): Trading Information

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) registered a 2.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.44% in intraday trading to $37.87 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.73%, and it has moved by 20.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.51%. The short interest in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) is 1.91 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.33, which implies a decline of -5.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $36 respectively. As a result, PPBI is trading at a discount of -0.53% off the target high and -17.1% off the low.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) shares have gone up +70.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -77.69% against -11.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -29% this quarter and then jump 23.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $160.51 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $157.26 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $112.92 Million and $109.17 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.1% and then jump by 44% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.1%. While earnings are projected to return 16.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

PPBI Dividend Yield

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is 1.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s Biggest Investors

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. insiders own 1.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.35%, with the float percentage being 89.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 282 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 13.21 Million shares (or 14% of all shares), a total value of $266.09 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.57 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $192.81 Million.

