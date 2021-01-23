During the last session, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares were 597,250, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.53% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the OTLK share is $1.73, that puts it down -30.08% from that peak though still a striking +62.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.499. The company’s market capitalization is $169.15 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 565.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 868.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. OTLK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK): Trading Information

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) registered a 1.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.48% in intraday trading to $1.35 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.13%, and it has moved by -13.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.31%. The short interest in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 1.96 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.83, which implies an increase of 263.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $6 respectively. As a result, OTLK is trading at a discount of 351.13% off the target high and 163.16% off the low.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.5%. While earnings are projected to return 66% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Biggest Investors

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 57.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.09%, with the float percentage being 7.21%. LVW Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 1.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 676.64 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $487.18 Thousand.

