During the last session, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)’s traded shares were 746,887, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.54% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the SFTW share is $11.78, that puts it down -4.8% from that peak though still a striking +18.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.11. The company’s market capitalization is $444.33 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 639.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 190.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SFTW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW): Trading Information

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) registered a 0.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.58% in intraday trading to $11.78 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.24%, and it has moved by 8.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.35%. The short interest in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) is 29.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)’s Biggest Investors

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.92%, with the float percentage being 59.92%. Glazer Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.01 Million shares (or 7.62% of all shares), a total value of $30.68 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.51 Million shares, is of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s that is approximately 3.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.41 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored