During the last session, Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s traded shares were 356,695, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.2, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.1% or -$1.62. The 52-week high for the SEED share is $23.29, that puts it down -9.86% from that peak though still a striking +86.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.76. The company’s market capitalization is $106.25 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 347.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 134.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SEED has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED): Trading Information

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) registered a -7.1% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.97% in intraday trading to $23.29 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.11%, and it has moved by 54.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.57%. The short interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) is 52.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $140, which implies an increase of 560.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $140 and $140 respectively. As a result, SEED is trading at a discount of 560.38% off the target high and 560.38% off the low.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -28.8%. While earnings are projected to return 70.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Biggest Investors

Origin Agritech Limited insiders own 37.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.25%, with the float percentage being 8.35%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 119.62 Thousand shares (or 2.39% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.32 Thousand shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $200.39 Thousand.

