During the last session, OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s traded shares were 467,124, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.51% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the ONE share is $6.84, that puts it down -75.84% from that peak though still a striking +9.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.52. The company’s market capitalization is $627.9 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 298.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 210.09 Million shares over the past three months.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. ONE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE): Trading Information

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) registered a -2.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.89% in intraday trading to $4.09- this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.46%, and it has moved by 6.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.37%. The short interest in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) is 797.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.8 day(s) to cover.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -396.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.14% per annum.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s Biggest Investors

OneSmart International Education Group Limited insiders own 7.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.67%, with the float percentage being 50.2%. Carlyle Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.86 Million shares (or 48.22% of all shares), a total value of $35.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.4 Million shares, is of Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 45.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $33.22 Million.

